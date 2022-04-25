VITE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 505,071,669 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

