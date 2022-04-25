Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $181,309.59 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,459,994.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,548,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

