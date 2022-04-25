Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 681,190 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.99.

Several research firms recently commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 202,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,754 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

