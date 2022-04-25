Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Veru stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

