Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $271.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,156. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

