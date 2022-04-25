Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $21.69

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.61. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.