Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

