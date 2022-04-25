Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AES by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in AES by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 983,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $16,050,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

