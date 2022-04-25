Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $196.88. 778,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,540,176. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $573.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

