Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

JNJ stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 224,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $481.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $168.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

