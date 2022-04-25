Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.63.

NYSE:RS traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.26. 2,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.