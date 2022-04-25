Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Danaher by 7.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $7.95 on Monday, hitting $256.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.