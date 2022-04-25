Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.22. 5,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.72. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

