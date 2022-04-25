Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.87. 30,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.