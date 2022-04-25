Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,641,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,975. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 52.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

