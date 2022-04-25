Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 over the last quarter.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

MPLX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.23. 66,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

