Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $6.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.50. 12,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,633. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.70. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.53.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

