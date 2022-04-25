Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

ABB traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 86,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,576. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

