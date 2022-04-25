Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,030,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN traded down $6.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,836. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

