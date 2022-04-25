Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.07. 3,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,269. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

