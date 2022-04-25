Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

