Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $90.46. 68,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.