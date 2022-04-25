Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Intuit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

Intuit stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

