Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.03 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Velas has a total market cap of $370.33 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004727 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,291,319,128 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

