Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.20. 149,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,878. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

