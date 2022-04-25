Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 963.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.83 on Monday, hitting $215.39. 9,256,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

