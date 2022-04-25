Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.