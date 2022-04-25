Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 164,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

