VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 293,045 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $45.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

