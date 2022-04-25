Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,198,514. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $167.53. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

