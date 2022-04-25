Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $609,750.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,151,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.53.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Upstart by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

