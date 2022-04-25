Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.76. 1,433,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,538. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

