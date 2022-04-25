Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $28.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.05. 4,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,953. Udemy has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

