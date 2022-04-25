Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $381,351.95 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $381,351.95 and $97,204.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011112 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00234381 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

