Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $440.00. The company traded as low as $381.44 and last traded at $389.17, with a volume of 5971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $385.40.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.