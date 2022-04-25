Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 100,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,797 shares.The stock last traded at $28.08 and had previously closed at $28.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,024,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

