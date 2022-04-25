TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 14,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,522. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.