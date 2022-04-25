Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $1.15 million. Trevena reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $5.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $9.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $25.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 1,562,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

