Treat DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.12 or 0.07407655 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

