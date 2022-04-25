Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TZOO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

