Travala.com Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Travala.com has a market cap of $62.73 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.27 or 0.07357736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042095 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,015,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

