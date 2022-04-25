TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of TransDigm Group worth $365,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $620.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,264. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.90. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

