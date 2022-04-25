ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $17.30. ToughBuilt Industries shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 3,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 308,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

