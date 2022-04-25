ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $17.30. ToughBuilt Industries shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 3,072 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.85.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.