THG’s (THG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.32).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 105.90 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.22.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

