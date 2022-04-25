THG’s (THG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THGGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.32).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 105.90 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.22.

THG Company Profile (Get Rating)

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

