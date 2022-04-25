Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 7.1% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 11,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,138,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $5,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.