Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to post $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.52 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 727,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,163. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

