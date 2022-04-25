The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,779,200.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $173.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.