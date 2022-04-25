The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $100.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.53.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.56, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
