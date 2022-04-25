The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

Shares of SHW traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.22. 26,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $295.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

