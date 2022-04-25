The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,443 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $529,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

